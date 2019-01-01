'We don't pay you to miss them!' - Redknapp slam footballers' greed

The ex-Spurs and Portsmouth boss says a former forward demanded additional payments every time he found the net

Harry Redknapp has bemoaned the greed of modern-day professional footballers after revealing a former striker wanted an incentivised contract based on his goal-tally.

The former West Ham, Tottenham and QPR boss has seen it all across his 34-year managerial career.

And after one particularly transfer he was confronted by a forward who wanted additional payments for finding the net on regular basis.

He told BT Sport: "I signed a player once, a top player, a fantastic player. We did the deal and he wanted a goal bonus, he was a striker.

"I said 'what do you think we're paying you 50,000-a-week for, to miss them?' It is scary isn't it?"

A winner of just one major honour - the FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008 - during his career, Redknapp carved out a reputation as a survival specialist.

It was during his second stint at Fratton Park when the 71-year-old pulled off his finest Houdini trick, as he kept Pompey in the Premier League in the 2006-06 campaign.

Joining in December from Southampton, Redknapp inspired the south coast club to six wins in their final 10 games.

That run began with a victory over Manchester City, a game which changed the mood around the club according to the former coach.

"One result changed it all," Redknapp added. "We played Man City at home who were a very good side.

"We battered them, we went 1-0 up and we were playing fantastic.

"Ten minutes to go they got an equaliser, Richard Dunne I think it was who scored completely against the run of play.

"We needed the three points or we were finished, we were so far adrift.

"In the last second of the game Pedro Mendes hit a 30-yard goal into the top corner. We came into the dressing room as if we'd won the cup."