We can win Euros in 2021, says Italy coach Mancini

The Italian coach had a squad in mind for the in-doubt tournament, but said the Azzurri could win it next year if it is postponed

Roberto Mancini says can win the European Championship even if the finals are rescheduled for 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA is set to hold a critical summit on Tuesday, with talks planned on whether or not the finals can be held as scheduled in June and July, and Italian football federation president Gabriele Gravina has said he will call for the tournament to be postponed.

Italy has been one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus and players across all clubs are training at home in self-isolation.

The Azzurri's scheduled March friendlies against and have been cancelled, but head coach Mancini said football is not his top priority at the current time, telling Rai Sport: "I don't know how it will end. But there are more important things than , without a doubt.

"If they postpone the tournament, we can win even in a year. The important thing is the health of everyone and that we can all return to the stadium and enjoy ourselves.

"Seeing people die in these last few days is hurting us too much."

Italy won all 10 of their European Championship qualifying matches, which culminated in a 9-1 thrashing of Armenia in November.

Mancini said he has a squad of players in mind for the finals but indicated he is prepared to reassess his plans if the tournament is postponed.

"I had a fairly safe list of players called," he said. "It was ready with only a few doubts to decide at the last minute.

"However, if the tournament is suspended for a year, there will be a few changes.

"We have to wait to Tuesday to understand if UEFA will decide to postpone Euro 2020. The problems we have had in Italy in the last 15 days will now be seen in other countries."

Football leagues and tournaments have been halted all over the world.

South America's football championship Copa America is currently going ahead but also appears to be in doubt as coronavirus becomes more serious in the region.