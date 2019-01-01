'We can exclude that as a possibility' - Juventus rule out Dybala transfer

The Argentina forward has been the subject of intense transfer speculation but it seems he won't be leaving Turin after all

sporting director Fabio Paratici says the club will not be selling Paulo Dybala before Monday’s transfer deadline.

French champions were the latest club to credited with an interest Argentine striker, who has been linked with a move away from the club all summer.

Speaking ahead of their match against on Saturday, Paratici insisted that Dybala would not be leaving.

“We can absolutely rule out Dybala leaving this summer. We can exclude that as a possibility,” he told Sky .

“This is a club that leaves a good impression, as often players want to come back when they have left, most recently Gigi Buffon and Leonardo Bonucci.

“There are people who brought a great deal to the club, not just to the team or what happened on the field. Let’s not forget, Juventus have been top of the Serie A table for 3,000 days and these players are always the first to arrive for training and the last to leave.”

Rumours of Dybala leaving have been prominent ever since Maurizio Sarri's appointment as Juve's head coach earlier this summer, with suggestions Sarri doesn’t see a role for him in the side for tactical reasons.

He was reportedly offered to as part of a deal to bring striker Romelu Lukaku to Turin. However, the two clubs were unable to reach an agreement and Lukaku ended up joining .

then agreed a €70 million (£65m/$78m) deal with Juve but the deal collapsed shortly before the Premier League transfer deadline.

On both occasions uncertainty over Dybala's image rights as well as his high wages were a reported stumbling block to any deal, while it was also claimed his agent – Jorge Antun – had demanded an exorbitant €15 million (£13.7m/$16.8m) commission to complete the transfer.

Antun has since denied those claims, saying he was not the reason the deal collapsed.

While Dybala is staying at the Serie A champions, Paratici refused to rule out new faces coming into the club ahead of the deadline.

Defender Giorgio Chiellini has been ruled out for six months after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in training and Paratici admits that could force Juve into the market.

“We are so disappointed for Giorgio, as he is a wonderful person and so important for the club, not just the team. Having said that, we have a large squad with a lot of quality that can replace him in the best possible way,” he added.

“The transfer market is planning and opportunity, so you need to keep your eyes out for the unpredictable elements. There are always opportunities for players coming in and going out, but if there aren’t over the next couple of days, we’ll remain as we are.”