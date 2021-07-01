'We are all African coaches, let's not differentiate' - El-Badry on Mosimane at Al Ahly

The Pharaohs tactician believes the former Mamelodi Sundowns head has succeeded in doing what is required of him at the Red Devils

Egypt coach Hossam El-Badry has urged supporters to rate Al Ahly tactician Pitso Mosimane on performance rather than where he comes from.

The South African has had immense success with the Red Devils, winning several accolades among them the Caf Champions League. Interestingly, he is in the process of defending it after progressing to this season's final where he will be playing Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

"We are all African coaches, so let’s not differentiate," El-Badri said as quoted by Kingfut.

"Mosimane succeeded in achieving what was required of him and won all the tournaments that he led the Reds in since joining them. We must rate him on the most important thing which is winning, let’s not focus on where he comes from."

Recently, Al Ahly legend Ahmed Hassan has claimed head coach Pitso Mosimane is receiving unending criticism because he is an African.



The Africa Cup of Nations winner with Egypt said the South African has not been wholly accepted at the Red Devils, especially by the public, who are not used to anyone from within the continent taking charge of the side.

"Mosimane deserved the praise from the beginning. He’s a distinguished coach and a tactician at the highest level, and his problem is that he is African because the public and the media are used to foreigners," Hassan told the same portal.

"He achieved everything that was asked of him and the decision of him coaching Al Ahly was the correct one."

Hassan defended Mosimane's record while in charge of the Egyptian giants, saying the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has achieved success despite facing some tough situations.



"Mosimane is the one who succeeded in implementing Al Ahly’s style of play. He was able to keep Al Ahly in great form despite the absences that the team had. He took advantage of the players’ abilities to build his plan in the matches," he stated.

The South African, who is the former Bafana Bafana head coach, is on the verge of winning his fourth trophy with Al Ahly since he took charge last year.

He has already bagged the 2019/2020 Champions League trophy, the Caf Super Cup, and Egypt Cup.