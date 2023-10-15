Wayne Rooney wants to make former Man Utd and England star his first signing after taking charge of Tom Brady's Birmingham City

Wayne Rooney wants to make former Manchester United and England goalkeeper Jack Butland his first signing at Birmingham City.

Rooney joined Birmingham earlier this month

The Blues are currently 6th in Championship

Butland signed for Rangers this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? According to reports via The Sun, the former DC United boss wants to sign the 30-year-old and make him his first-choice goalkeeper at the club. Butland joined Scottish giants Rangers this summer after a short loan spell with the Red Devils back in 2022/23.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is thought a small fee would have to be paid by the Blues in order to lure the former Crystal Palace man south of the border, with former Rangers boss Michael Beale opting to make Butland his number one, during his spell at Ibrox. Butland, of course, came up through the Birmingham ranks — making his senior debut in 2010 before signing for Stoke City back in 2013.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROONEY? Birmingham are set to travel to strugglers Middlesbrough in his first outing as boss on October 21.