Watford's Troost-Ekong: I was told I was not good enough for the Premier League

The Hornets defender is glad to have achieved his ambitions of featuring in the English elite division after he was thrown out by the Lilywhites

Watford centre-back William Troost-Ekong seems to have launched a subtle jibe at Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur with his recent post on social media.

The Nigeria international continued his youth career at the English top-flight side after leaving Fulham in 2010.

Nevertheless, he left Spurs after failing to make the club’s first team – thus, that inspired his move to Dutch top-flight side FC Groningen in search of first-team action.

“One of my last moments at Tottenham, before I left Spurs, was when I had a meeting with one of my coaches, he told me and my mum that I wasn't good enough to play, that he didn't think I could make it as a football player,” Troost-Ekong had told Udinese website.



"This kind of upset me so much at the time but later became a big point for me to prove, first to them, then to myself and finally to the world that I am good enough to make it to the top."

However, the 28-year-old had no regrets afterwards, expressing his delight for not giving up on his dream.

“Eight years, six countries, seven clubs, 227 club and 50 international appearances after being told I wasn’t good enough for the Premier League. I made my dream come true. What’s next?! Believe in yourself!!! 14/08/21,” Troost-Ekong wrote on Instagram.

After spells at Gent, Bursaspor and Udinese, Troost-Ekong completed a permanent switch to Watford – penning a five-year deal for an undisclosed amount.

Speaking on his move to England, he attributed the transfer to his ambition of featuring in the English elite division.

"I believe in the project for Watford to get back into the Premier League," Troost-Ekong told BBC Sport Africa.

"It's always been my dream to play in the Premier League and Watford has given me the platform now to get there. Looking at the squad, I believe we have the quality to do it.

"I've always made tactical decisions for my career and this felt like the right step now for me and my family.

"As for my international future, I have shown what I can add to the Super Eagles. I have consistently contributed to the team's success in the last five years and have had the pleasure of captaining the team."

The Nigeria international made his Premier League bow in Watford’s 3-2 triumph over Aston Villa on August 14.