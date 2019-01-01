Watford's Holebas cleared to play Man City in FA Cup final after red card rescinded
Watford's Jose Holebas has been cleared to play in the FA Cup final after the Football Association upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal.
Holebas had been sent off during a Premier League match against West Ham United for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity but has now seen that decision overturned.
A spokesperson for the FA wrote in a statement:
“An Independent Regulatory Commission has today [13/05/2019] upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal regarding José Holebas.
“The Watford player was sent off against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday [12/05/2019] for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity.”
