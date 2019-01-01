Watford striker Success pleased after ending 14-game drought

The Nigeria international was on target to help the Hornets reach the round of 16 of the competition

Watford striker Isaac Success is delighted to end his 14-game goal drought in their 2-0 win over Newcastle United in Saturday’s FA Cup tie.

After Andre Gray's opener, the 23-year-old sealed the win in the 90th minute to end his dry spell in front of goal, having last scored in October against Huddersfield Town.

The win helped the Hornets advance to the fifth round of the competition and the former Granada player has taken to the social media to laud the performance.

“Great effort from the boys, well deserved win and happy to get a goal. Up to the next round,” Success posted on Instagram.

Success has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season involving 12 starts, scoring four goals.

Watford, seventh in the log, take on Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game on Wednesday.