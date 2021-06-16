Watford Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

The Hornets finished second in the Championship in the 2020-21 season and will get the new Premier League campaign underway against Aston Villa

Watford will mark their return to the Premier League with a home fixture against Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Hornets were the runners-up in the Championship in the 2020-21 season to earn promotion to the top flight, where they will be hoping to avoid relegation and an immediate return to the second tier.

Xisco Munoz's side will have a number of London derbies to look forward to in the new campaign, starting with an away clash against Tottenham on August 28.

A difficult run of fixtures in November, meanwhile, sees Watford take on the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Leicester and Chelsea in consecutive matches.

The Hornets then take on Premier League champions Manchester City on December 4.

Watford conclude their season with an away fixture at Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on May 22, by which point their supporters will undoubtedly hoping they'll be safe of the relegation places.

Watford Premier League fixtures 2021-22