Watford complete swoop for ex-Arsenal star Welbeck

have announced via social media that they have completed a move for attacker Danny Welbeck, who was a free agent after his contract with expired at the end of last season.

Welbeck started his career with , where he scored 20 Premier League goals in 92 appearances after making his debut in 2008. After six years at Old Trafford, he joined the Gunners in 2014 for £16 million and amassed close to 100 Premier League appearances for the club, scoring 16 goals.

He has won 42 caps for and has netted 16 times for the Three Lions.

More to follow...