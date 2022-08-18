Watch: Zinchenko smashes Arsenal keepy-uppie challenge as Gabriel is left red-faced

Oleksandr Zinchenko blew away his Arsenal team-mates in training on Thursday as Mikel Arteta's men took part in a keepy-up challenge

Zinchenko bossed the challenge with no trouble

Gabriel was unable to complete the task

Brazilian defender even failed in the forfeit

WHAT HAPPENED? Ukraine international Zinchenko, who joined the Gunners from Manchester City ahead of the new season, left his co-stars in the dust as he charged ahead with no trouble in keeping the ball afloat.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brazilian defender Gabriel completely failed at the task and had to run back to the start for another attempt. He was then forced to play a small game of foot-volleyball, but didn't do too well there either.