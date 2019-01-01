Where can we watch the Women's UEFA Champions League final LIVE in Southeast Asia?

Watch the final of the women's Champions League LIVE from SouthEast Asia on Goal's social platforms free of charge...

The Women's is all set to culminate with the summit clash upon us.

Holders are set to take on in the final in Budapest on Saturday. Ahead of the fixture, Goal tells you how to watch the high-voltage fixture LIVE from SouthEast Asia for free and more.

Fixture

Team Team Leg 2 Time (TH / LA / CA) Lyon Feminines v Barcelona Femenino May 18 11:00 pm

Watching the Women's CL final in South East Asia

Goal, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the Women's UEFA Champions League final to its users in select countries free of cost.

Goal will LIVE stream select matches on ALL its social platforms - Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages - in Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Laos, Cambodia, , Taiwan and .

Here's how you can watch the match in SouthEast Asia this week:

Lyon v Barcelona