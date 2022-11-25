WATCH: Why Hennessey was eventually sent off after poleaxing Iran striker Taremi
- Hennessey sent off
- Wales reduced to 10-men
- Iran take advantage and win 2-0 win
WHAT HAPPENED? Hennessey came rushing out almost 40 yards from his line and landed a high kick on Taremi after getting late to the ball. The referee initially showed him a yellow card as he thought Neco Williams would have covered and the foul was not denying a clear goalscoring opportunity. However, VAR intervened and asked the referee to once again have a look. After the official went to the screen he had no doubt that it was a red-card offence and immediately gave marching orders to the keeper.
A RED CARD 🟥— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 25, 2022
Wales are down to 10 men 👥
Wayne Hennessey has been sent off after he wipes out Iran's Mehdi Taremi.
📺📻📲 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds & get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup
A red card is given to Wayne Hennessey after this challenge 🟥 pic.twitter.com/frfbiOt0we— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wales went down to 10-men and Iran made the most of the opportunity and scored two stoppage time goals through Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian to seal a famous victory.
WHAT NEXT FOR WALES? Wales face a must-win game against England on Tuesday to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. However, they do not have their fortunes in their own hands and are dependent on other results as well.
