Watch: Vinicius Junior does Ronaldinho celebration after assist from Brazil legend in celebrity match

The Real Madrid star combined with his compatriot to create a special memory

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior paid homage to Ronaldinho by replicating the Brazil legend's celebration in a celebrity match on Saturday.

Ronaldinho and fellow former Brazil star Roberto Carlos are hosting a series of matches involving players of the past and present in Miami.

Team Ronaldinho and Team Roberto Carlos played out an exciting game that saw 22 goals scored.

Watch Vinicius Junior copy Ronaldinho celebration

Vinicius Junior was among the goal scorers for Ronaldinho's team, as he combined with the icon before tucking it into the net.

He celebrated by pointing to the former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona hero and then copying his famous dance.

Ronaldinho feeding Vinicius Jr who scores and then follows it with the Ronaldinho celebration 🤩 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/sXBg922P61 — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) June 19, 2022

Who else was involved in the match?

Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos brought together the two teams for a series of exhibition matches to raise money for charity.

They called up fellow former Brazil stars Cafu and Rivaldo as well as ex-players Carlos Valderrama, Rene Higuita, Rafa Marquez and Patrick Kluivert.

Current Selecao players Eder Militao and Vinicius were also involved, alongside the likes of Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie, Alphonso Davies, Radamel Falcao.

There were also some big names from other sports, too, as Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash, former NFL player Chad Ochocinco and singer Rauw Alejandro also featured.

