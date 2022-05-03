Villarreal stunned Liverpool with a pair of first-half goals, but a howler from goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli helped the Reds jump back into the lead.

Boulaye Dia gave Villarreal the lead on the day within three minutes beforeFrancis Coquelin leveled the scoreline with his side's second shot on target of the entire tie, leaving the Premier League giants stunned.

However, the Reds emerged from the dressing room with a renewed sense of purpose, with their efforts rewarded as Rulli let Fabinho's shot slip through his grasp.

Watch: Villarreal's first-half goals

Boulaye Dia gets the opener! ⚽️



Villarreal have already halved their deficit in the third minute of the game! 😱



This tie IS NOT over! 👊#UCL pic.twitter.com/fKUIE4JZ7F — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022

WOOOOOOOOW! 🤯



A great cross, a stunning leap, and a perfect header! 🎯



Francis Coquelin has drawn this tie level!#UCL pic.twitter.com/bmpwsptIAp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022

VILLARREAL INSIDE 3 MINUTES. 😳



What a time for Boulaye Dia to score his first #UCL goal! 💥 pic.twitter.com/k73ozw98zL — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 3, 2022

Watch: Fabinho's shot slips through

FABINHO HITS IT THROUGH RULLI'S LEGS. 💥 pic.twitter.com/dN4Cdi82Gk — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 3, 2022

Fabinho slams the ball home! 💥



Liverpool weren't going to roll over that easily...



Gerónimo Rulli won't want to see that one again! 😔 #UCL pic.twitter.com/vJvXvAYVCE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022

