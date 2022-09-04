WATCH: VAR rules out goal of season contender from Brighton star Mac Allister

- Argentine netted wonderstrike against Leicester
- VAR review revealed Welbeck was offside
- Mac Allister made up for it with second-half penalty
WHAT HAPPENED? Mac Allister latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the box following a free kick and unleashed an ludicrously powerful effort into the top corner. Unfortunately, his effort was disallowed following a lengthy VAR review, as Enock Mwepu was offside in the build-up.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brighton softened the blow of having Mac Allister's screamer ruled out by netting twice in the second half. The Argentine even managed to get on the scoresheet, converting from the penalty spot after Leandro Trossard was brought down