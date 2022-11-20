WATCH: Valencia on fire! Ecuador star doubles account with bullet header to leave Qatar with a mountain to climb
- Valencia headed ball into net
- Took his tally up to two goals
- Came after he had early strke ruled out
WHAT HAPPENED? After having one goal ruled out for offside and then converting a penalty to open the scoring, Valencia was at the centre of attention again when he rose to meet Angelo Preciado's cross and make it 2-0 with a powerful header.
Enner Valencia at the double!— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 20, 2022
What a header that is! 🔥#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/K0veh1avAJ
ENNER VALENCIA DOES IT AGAIN@LaTri takes a 2-0 lead 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/om7Iq5Wt1L— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 20, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ecuador will feel vindicated after scoring two goals so soon after having one chalked off. Valencia's club, Fenerbahce, took advantage of the attacker's exploits, putting him into the famous picture of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo that was released a day before the competition.
😎 @EnnerValencia14 #QatarWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/zIBZtnsf2y— Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) November 20, 2022
WHAT NEXT FOR ECUADOR? Valencia and his team-mates will hope to continue their positive start to the tournament when they take on the Netherlands on November 25 in their second match.
