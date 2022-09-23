WATCH: USMNT star Aaron Herrera nets 70-yard banger for MLS side Real Salt Lake

Aaron Herrera enjoyed an evening to remember in his latest outing for Real Salt Lake, with the USMNT star scoring from inside his own half.

Defender not known for his goals

Spotted keeper off his line

Scored from inside his own half

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite being a good 70 yards from goal when picking up possession during a friendly date with Mexican side Atlas, the 25-year-old defender spotted the opposition keeper a long way off his line. Believing that his luck was in, Herrera launched a pinged effort downfield and was able to wheel away in celebration when the ball hit the back of the net without a single bounce on its way.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Herrera’s stunning strike is all the more remarkable when you consider that he only has one MLS goal to his name for Real Salt Lake in well over 100 appearances for the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR HERRERA? The New Mexico native will be hoping that his exploits catch the eye of United States boss Gregg Berhalter as he begins to piece together plans for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.