How to watch UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, start times, streaming links & more

UFC's prized mixed martial artists return to New York this week, as the city that never sleeps hosts its annual Fall UFC card. We’ve witnessed some crunch clashes in the Big Apple in recent years, including Adesanya vs Pereira, Usman vs Covington, and Masvidal vs Diaz, and the forthcoming UFC 309 card at Madison Square Garden promises to be just as exhilarating as two legends of the sport collide.

The top-of-the-bill bout, Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic, is a heavyweight encounter in weight and status, as the fighters have forged hallowed paths in the MMA world. The pair had been expected to headline at UFC 295 last November, but Jones withdrew due to a pectoral muscle injury. Jones will defend the heavyweight crown he secured when beating Ciryl Gane in the opening round of their March 2023 UFC 285 clash in Las Vegas.

Jones’s first heavyweight encounter after stepping up from the light heavyweight weight class, a category in which he had reigned as a two-time world champ. In most eyes, Jon 'Bones' Jones will still seek to maintain an unbeaten career. The only two small blemishes on his immaculate MMA record were the ‘no contest’ against Daniel Cormier in 2017, following a failed drugs test, and his 2009 'disqualification' loss to Matt Hamill, where Jones was deemed to have illegally used his elbows.

Jones became the youngest champion in UFC history. When he was just 23, he took the light heavyweight crown off Mauricio Rua's head at UFC 128 back in 2011. ‘Bones’ has since held many UFC records in the light heavyweight division, including ‘most title defenses,’ ‘most wins,’ and ‘longest win streak'. Despite making his MMA debut way back in 2008, amazingly, this will be Jon Jones's first-ever appearance in his home state of New York, so the onus will be on him to give a good impression, especially after being out of octagon action for 20 months. His opponent at MSG, Stipe Miocic, has been inactive for even longer.

We haven’t seen the Ohio man, who’s now 42, since he lost to Francis Ngannou in their rematch at UFC 260 in March 2021. The lengthy time away from the cage may be a concern for some, but the goal of becoming only the second man to be a three-time division champ will keep the fire of ambition burning brightly in Miocic’s belly.

Blessed with thunderous power and tremendous wrestling skills, whatever happens at The Garden this November, Stipe Miocic has already cemented his place in the UFC history books. His memorable victories against Francis Ngannou, Alistair Overeem, and Fabricio Werdum will never be forgotten.

The co-main event in New York is a lightweight rematch between former UFC champion Charles Oliveira and former three-time Bellator king Michael Chandler. The pair previously clashed at UFC 262 in May 2021, where Oliveira won by TKO in the second round.

Let GOAL take you through all the essential info ahead of the UFC 309 card in New York, including how to watch or stream all the octagon action and when it’s all getting underway.

When is UFC 309?

UFC 309 will take place on Saturday, November 16, in New York City, United States. The prelims will commence at 8 pm ET (Sunday 1 am GMT), and the card portion will start at 10 pm ET (Sunday 3 am GMT). The octagon ring walk for the main event, Jones vs Miocic, is expected to take place at approximately midnight ET (Sunday 5 am GMT).

Date Saturday, November 16 Location Madison Square Garden, New York City Start time 8pm ET (Sunday 1am GMT) Main event walks 12am ET (Sunday 5am GMT)

UFC 309 is taking place at Madison Square Garden (more commonly known as 'the Garden' or 'MSG'), a multi-purpose indoor arena in New York City. In addition to numerous MMA events, the venue hosts/has hosted many sporting events, including NHL, NBA, boxing, WWE, and other forms of entertainment (concerts, ice shows, circuses, etc.).

The New York State Athletic Commission only authorized mixed martial events in 2016. Since then, Madison Square Gardens has been the venue for several blockbuster UFC match-ups, the first of which was UFC 205: Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez in November 2016. UFC 309 will mark the 8th occasion a UFC card has been held at MSG.

How to watch UFC 309 in the US

You can order UFC 309: Jones v Miocic exclusively through ESPN+ in the US. Before purchasing, you need a subscription to ESPN+ to access the service’s PPV content. An ESPN+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year. You must pay separately to access UFC 309 and any future pay-per-view events. The UFC 309 pay-per-view is $79.99. After purchase, you can live stream the event from compatible devices at home or on the go. ESPN+ allows simultaneous streaming on up to five devices for most content, but with UFC PPV events, you can only stream simultaneously on up to two devices.

How to watch UFC 309 in the UK

UFC 309 will be exclusively live on TNT Sports Box Office in the UK and costs £19.99. Viewers can live stream the card on discovery+ or watch via TNT Sports Box Office on Sky, BT, and Virgin Media platforms. You don't need to be a TNT Sports subscriber to buy the event. TNT Sports Box Office events are available to purchase and watch in the discovery+ app – on smart TVs, computers, or mobile devices. Viewers wanting to watch the fight should visit https://www.discoveryplus.com/gb/ppv-purchases, follow instructions to subscribe, and then purchase the event.

How to watch UFC 309 in Australia

Australian viewers can watch or stream all UFC PPV fights, live and on-demand, on Main Event via Kayo Sports. You don’t need a Kayo subscription to watch UFC fights. Select the event, follow the steps to complete your purchase, and start streaming. UFC 309 is available to watch on Kayo PPV for $59.95.

Watch UFC 309 from anywhere with a VPN

If UFC 309 isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

UFC 309 Fight Card

Weight class Fight Heavyweight title Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic Lightweight Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler Women's Flyweight Viviane Araujo vs Karine Silva Middleweight Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig Middleweight Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders

Jon Jones MMA Stats

Age: 37

37 Height: 6' 4" / 1.93 m

6' 4" / 1.93 m Reach: 84" / 2.15 m

84" / 2.15 m Total fights: 29

29 Record: 27-1-0 (1 NC)

Stipe Miocic MMA Stats