How to watch Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai: Date, time, fight card & more info

Get prepared for another all-British boxing bonanza from Birmingham this weekend

We witnessed an edge-of-your-seat all-action affair between Liam Davies and Shabaz Masoud at the bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham earlier this month, and the spotlight falls on the same venue for another eagerly anticipated all-British tear-up, Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai, on Saturday, November 30. While there’s no belt on the line on this occasion, the Edwards vs Yafai rivalry has been simmering for nigh on a decade, and we can expect fireworks when the pair finally get it on in this flyweight thriller. As well as settling a score and the bragging rights, the winner looks guaranteed a world title shot at some point in 2025.

Former IBF world flyweight champ Sunny Edwards is the more experienced of the headlining duo, having made his professional debut way back in 2016. The London-born boxer made steady progress up the ranks, racking up an impressive unbeaten record. He would grab headlines worldwide, though, when beating Moruti Mthalane in 2021 behind closed doors at London’s York Hall to claim the IBF belt. Edwards went on to make four successful defences of the crown before suffering the first loss of his career in a blockbuster clash against Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez last December. Edwards returned to action against Mexican boxer Adrian Curiel in June and was well on top during the Arizona bout, before a clash of heads stopped the fight prematurely. The British man won the contest by technical decision.

Getty Images

While Sunny Edwards was honing his skills professionally, Galal Yafai remained in the amateur ranks, pursuing his goal of clinching Olympic gold. Edwards and Yafai met in the ring as amateurs back in 2015, with Edwards winning by a split decision. However, it was Yafai who would head to the 2016 Rio Olympics for Team GB. Despite failing to secure a medal, the Birmingham boxer never gave up hope and would go all the way at the Tokyo Games in 2021, outpointing the Philippines’ Carlo Paalam to secure gold. Having accomplished that feat, Yafai now has his sights set on a world crown. Under Robert McCracken’s guidance, Yafai has made light work of his eight opponents to date (stopping six of those inside the distance) since turning professional at the start of 2022. This upcoming clash on his home turf in Birmingham represents his biggest step up in class, of course.

Article continues below

Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital information you need ahead of the barnstorming all-British bout between Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai, including how to watch all the live ring action and what time the headline clash with take place.

When is Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai?

Date Saturday, November 30 Location bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, UK Start time The DAZN show starts at 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET Main event ring walks 10 pm GMT / 5 pm ET

The two British fighters will clash in the ring at the bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham. Boasting a flexible arena bowl, the venue can host intimate functions seating approx. 6000, as well as staging larger events, where the capacity can reach near 16000. With over 100 shows per year, the bp pulse LIVE continues to provide world-class entertainment. Tickets are available at AXS.com and range in cost from £45-139.

How to watch Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai

Getty Images

The Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai clash and card can be watched and streamed live in the UK, US & worldwide on DAZN. You can download the DAZN app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. You can subscribe to DAZN in the UK for £9.99 a month on a 12-month deal. A flexible pass, worth £19.99 a month, is available too, which you can cancel anytime. You can also pay £99.99 for the year upfront, which is the lowest cost option. In the US, a 1-month DAZN subscription costs $24.99, while a 1-year version is $224.99.

DAZN's current Black Friday offer gives fight fans the chance to grab huge savings. For a limited time (before November 29), UK viewers get up to 33% off their subscription, while US customers get up to 50% off. For an annual subscription, that is now only £89.99 (reduced from £119.99) in the UK and $112.50 (down from $224.99) in the US.

Watch Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai from anywhere with a VPN

If the Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai bout isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai Fight Card

Weight class Fight Flyweight Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai Middleweight Kieron Conway vs Ryan Kelly Lightweight Cameron Vuong vs Gavin Gwynne Welterweight Conah Walker vs Lewis Ritson Flyweight Hamza Uddin vs Benn Norman

Sunny Edwards professional boxing stats

Age: 28

28 Height: 5' 3" / 160 cm

5' 3" / 160 cm Reach: 59.8" / 152 cm

59.8" / 152 cm Total fights: 22

22 Record: 21-1-0

21-1-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 19

Galal Yafai professional boxing stats