WATCH: Star boy Saka scores stunning long-range goal for Arsenal in thrilling clash with Man Utd

Bukayo Saka scored a stunning long-range strike for Arsenal against Manchester United as two heayweight outfits slugged it out at Emirates Stadium.

Gunners fell behind but turned game around

England winger on target from distance

End-to-end stuff in north London

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners fell behind early on against the Red Devils when Marcus Rashford broke the deadlock. The Premier League leaders hit back, though, with two impressive goals of their own – with Saka building on Eddie Nketiah’s leveller when firing into the bottom corner from 20 yards out.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal hit back quickly after finding themselves behind, and United did the same as Lisandro Martinez restored parity in north London within six minutes of Saka hitting the net.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal headed into a meeting with United knowing that a positive result was required in order to keep the title-chasing pack at arm’s length, with another Erling Haaland masterclass for Manchester City against Wolves earlier in the day seeing the defending champions close the gap at the top.