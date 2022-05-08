Watch: Sam Kerr scores two stunning volleys against Man Utd to edge Chelsea towards WSL title

James Westwood
Getty

The Australian forward has now scored over 20 goals in successive league campaigns, with her latest double among the best of the collection

Sam Kerr scored two stunning volleys against Manchester United to edge Chelsea towards the WSL title on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign.

Kerr netted her 19th and 20th goals of the season in Sunday's WSL decider, becoming the first player in the history of the competition to reach the 20-goal mark in successive campaigns.

The Australian forward's first of the afternoon was a lovely strike from just inside the box, but her second was even better as she chested the ball down some 25 yards out before lobbing the United goalkeeper.

Watch: Kerr's stunning double vs United

