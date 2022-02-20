Watch: Rodrigo wondergoal ignites Leeds' rapid-fire two-goal comeback against Man Utd
James Westwood
Getty
Rodrigo scored a wondergoal to ignite a rapid-fire two-goal comeback for Leeds against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.
United gained a 2-0 half-time lead at Elland Road thanks to goals from Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes, but Rodrigo pulled one back in spectacular fashion in the 53rd minute -moments before substitute Raphinha grabbed a dramatic equaliser to leave the visitors stunned.