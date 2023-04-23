WATCH: Riqui Puig finishes off devastating counter-attack as LA Galaxy FINALLY get their first MLS win of the season against Austin FC

LA Galaxy finally earned their first win of the 2023 MLS season in convincing fashion as they beat Austin at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Puig scores first goal of the season

Helps Galaxy to first win

Still second from bottom

WHAT HAPPENED? Goals from Chicharito and former Barcelona man Riqui Puig saw them to a 2-0 victory. After Chicharito scored in the 54th minute, Puig netted a wonderfully-placed strike to finish off an scintillating counter started by Marky Delgado winning the ball just outside his own box.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: LA Galaxy has finally managed to end their winless start to the season having already lost four and drawn three. The Galaxy looked relatively decent last weekend against defending champions LAFC and carried over their form and confidence into the Austin game.

WHAT NEXT? LA Galaxy next face off against Orlando City next weekend in a bid to string together two wins and continue their rise up the table in the Western Conference.