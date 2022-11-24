WATCH: 'I'm delivering a bag of sh*t to Ramsdale's doorstep!' - Will Ferrell savages England ahead of USMNT World Cup showdown

Hollywood actor and part-owner of MLS Cup winners LAFC, Will Ferrell, has joked that he is preparing to deliver “a bag of sh*t” to Aaron Ramsdale.

Anchorman star is a big football fan

Ready for crunch clash in Qatar

Pre-match taunts flying around

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of the United States facing England at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, pre-match mind games have started between the two sides. Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale has said in a tongue-in-cheek message for Anchorman star Ferrell that was aired on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: “Hi Will, it’s Aaron Ramsdale, been told you’re on the show, you’re a great actor and hero of mine, I love watching your films but when we play your nation on Friday, when that whistle goes, you’ll be the worst actor in the world. Elf will be on the shelf, and it will be a little bit less Anchorman, and more w*nkerman. So, yeah, take care pal.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ferrell responded by saying: “Wow. Mr Aaron Ramsdale. Aaron you didn’t realise when you gave those quotes, Aaron you didn’t realise, I know where you live, and I’m delivering a bag of sh*t to your doorstep. I’m going to light it on fire and you’re going to have to stomp it out, you’re going to have sh*t all over your football boots. Right Aaron! They aren’t going to sleep at night. Because they are insomniacs.”

WHAT NEXT? England are due to face the USMNT on Friday at the Al Bayt Stadium, with the Three Lions having opened their bid for World Cup glory with a 6-2 mauling of Iran while the United States were held to a 1-1 draw by Wales.