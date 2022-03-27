Watch: Paul Gascoigne scores hilarious goal for Rangers in 3-2 loss to World Legends

Paul Gascoigne scored a hilarious goal for Rangers in their 3-2 loss to a World Legends XI at Ibrox on Saturday.

The likes of Jorg Albertz, Ronald de Boer, Barry Ferguson and current Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst lined up for the Scottish side in a charity clash with a Rest of World team that included iconic figures such as Luis Figo, Claude Makelele and Gheorge Hagi.

The crowd were treated to plenty of goalmouth action during the game, but the biggest cheer came for former England, Tottenham and Rangers midfielder Gascoigne after he came off the bench late on to score with a completely mistimed shot, albeit with a little bit of help from the opposition.

Watch: Gazza's hilarious goal for Rangers legends team

Further reading