Morocco
WATCH: Morocco fans enjoy wild street celebrations in capital Rabat after last-16 World Cup upset of Spain
Dan Bernstein
23:08 GMT+3 06/12/2022
- Morocco won in shootout
- Hakimi netted winning penalty
- Jubilant scenes in Morocco
WHAT HAPPENED? Morocco are in their first-ever World Cup quarter-final - and the entire nation is rightfully celebrating the achievement in full force.
Incredible celebrations currently taking place in Rabat. This is what reaching a a World Cup quarter-final means! 🇲🇦— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 6, 2022
🎥 via @ZouhairMaj pic.twitter.com/ja30vUaMLM
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morocco are the lone underdog story left in Qatar after fellow upstarts Australia and Japan were dumped out earlier this round.
WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO? They'll take on the winner of Portugal vs Switzerland in the quarter-final with hopes of prolonging their incredible run by at least one more game.
