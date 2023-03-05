WATCH: Mohamed Salah scores THUNDEROUS volley to put Liverpool 4-0 up against pitiful Man Utd

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah added to Manchester United's misery as he smashed home a fourth goal against the Red Devils in an Anfield thumping.

10th league goal of the season

Equaling Robbie Fowler record

Seals a huge three points

WHAT HAPPENED? A brace from Cody Gakpo, sandwiching a Drawin Nunes header, had given Jurgen Klopp's men a comfortable lead.

However, Salah only added to the Liverpool delirium when he blasted home a volley following a swift counterattack following a Man Utd corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was the sixth consecutive game in which Salah has scored against the Red Devils in all competitions, making him the first to achieve such a feat.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? What's more, he also managed to become the joint-leading Premier League goalscorer for Liverpool, moving level on 128 goals with Robbie Fowler. If he can net against Bournemouth next time out, the record will be his own.