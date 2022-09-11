WATCH: Milik sent off for celebrating disallowed goal & referee shows four red cards in incredible Juventus vs Salernitana climax

Arkadiusz Milik thought he had earned Juventus a last-gasp win against Salernitana and was sent off for his celebration - only for VAR to rule it out!

Milik scored deep into stoppage time

Shown second yellow for removing shirt

Disallowed strike sparked mass brawl

WHAT HAPPENED? With the scores level at 2-2, Milik glanced a header home in second-half stoppage time and was sent off in the wild celebrations. The referee was then told to check the goal with VAR and the strike was ruled out for offside.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the check was announced the two sets of players clashed, with Juan Cuadrado and Federico Fazio seeing red. Max Allegri was sent off too for protesting the decision, and all four are now set for suspensions.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Juve will be hoping for a more relaxing evening when they host Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday.