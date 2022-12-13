WATCH: Magical Messi leaves Gvardiol for dead and assists Alvarez as Argentina put one foot into World Cup final

Lionel Messi rolled back the years to provide an unworldly assist that helped Argentina to a third goal against Croatia in the World Cup semi-final.

Messi turns Gvardiol inside out

Pieced together incredible run

Assisted Julian Alvarez for 3-0

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi reminded fans what makes him so immortal as he turned Josko Gvardiol into dust, twisting the defender to pieces before laying the ball onfor Julian Alvarez to clinch his brace against Croatia. As moments of magic go, this one might not be topped.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was an assist that not only put the stamp on the result for Lionel Scaloni's side as they breezed into the World Cup final, but also means Messi has now scored and assisted a goal in three different World Cup matches, including two at this year's tournament. Since 1966, no player has ever done so in four separate games. Messi had already broken Gabriel Batistuta's World Cup scoring record and produced several moments of magic to steal the show in the match.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The 35-year-old now looks set to become the man with the most World Cup knockout appearances with Argentina having one foot in the World Cup final, eclipsing Lothar Matthaus.