WATCH: Mbappe turns in delicious Griezmann cross to defeat Denmark and put France in World Cup last 16
- Mbappe scored after Griezmann cross
- Paris Saint-Germain star also got opening goal
- France now through to last 16
WHAT HAPPENED? The attacker ran to the back post to meet a superb cross from Antoine Griezmann and knock it past Kasper Schmeichel 86 minutes into the Group D match.
What a player this kid is!! 🤩— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 26, 2022
Mbappe gets what must be the winner for France with 5 minutes left on the clock!
The 23-year-old now has 7 goals at the World Cup Finals, 2 more than both Zidane and Platini!! 😲#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/pijNvcFt3i
KYLIAN. MBAPPÉ. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fep2nq829u— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe also scored the game's opening goal - feeding the ball through to Theo Hernandez and then getting into the perfect place to meet the return pass and fire into the net - only to see Andreas Christensen head in an equaliser seven minutes later. After securing the three points, France now have six from two matches and are through to the knockout rounds.
WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus will take on Tunisia on November 30 for their final game of the group stage.
