WATCH: Mathys Tel becomes Bayern's youngest-ever goalscorer with stunning individual effort in DFB-Pokal

Mathys Tel has become Bayern Munich’s youngest goalscorer, with the 17-year-old finding the target in a DFB-Pokal clash with Viktoria Koln.

Moved to Germany in June

Has figured in the Bundesliga

A goal scorer at 17 years of age

WHAT HAPPENED? The talented teenager, who joined the Bundesliga champions from Rennes in July, has already figured in the German top-flight this season and is now up and running on the goal front. His account was opened in some style as well, with a stunning effort recorded in domestic cup competition as he cut inside from the left flank and whipped the ball into the far corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As one of the hottest prospects in European football, the French youngster will be hoping to take in many more memorable moments in 2022-23 as he bursts onto a senior stage.