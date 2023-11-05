WATCH: Marcelo breaks down in tears after Fluminense score winner in Copa Libertadores final against Boca Juniors as Real Madrid legend adds another continental trophy to collection

Real Madrid legend Marcelo broke down in tears as he added the Copa Libertadores to his endless collection of trophies.

Marcelo's Fluminense win first Copa Libertadores

Legendary full-back seen in tears

Feisty final settled by Kennedy in extra time

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian won yet another continental trophy as he helped his boyhood club, Fluminense, lift the Copa Libertadores. He was overcome with emotion and could not help but cry as John Kennedy put his side within touching distance of becoming club champions of South America.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having already won five Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups, four Club World Cups, six La Liga titles, five Spanish Super Cups and two Copa del Rey trophies at Real Madrid, Marcelo's latest exploits only further secures his position as one of the greatest left-backs of all time.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARCELO AND FLUMINENSE? The 35-year-old and the Copa Libertadores champions return to reality as they travel to Internacional on Wednesday November 8. Fluminense sit eighth in the league and will hope their continental success can provide a boost to help end the season strongly.