WATCH: Liverpool youngster Doak nets spellbinding winner against Rangers in UEFA Youth League

Ben Doak sent his stocks soaring even higher as he scored a brilliant winning goal for 10-man Liverpool in their UEFA Youth League clash with Rangers.

Young Reds 3-1 up at half-time

Rangers levelled after Jonas red card

Doak netted excellent 80th-minute winner

WHAT HAPPENED? The 16-year-old showed exactly why so much fuss has been made about him at Celtic and now Liverpool against the arch rivals of his former club. Ahead of the clash between the two senior teams, Doak tormented a number of Rangers Under-19s defenders before firing an effort into the bottom corner to maintain his side's 100% record in this season's competition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory for Liverpool Under-19s ensures their safe passage to the knockout stages of the UEFA Youth League with 12 points from their first four games. Meanwhile, Rangers Under-19s' chances of joining them hang by a thread as they are four points behind second-placed Napoli heading into the final two matchweeks.

WHAT NEXT FOR DOAK? Having been signed from Celtic for £600,000 in the summer, there is an expectation at Liverpool that he will one day play a key role for the first team at Anfield. He is already playing well above his station by starring for the Under-19s at the age of 16.