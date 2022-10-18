WATCH: Ex-Liverpool & Barcelona striker Suarez wins second title with Nacional 16 years after his first

Luis Suarez is a winner again in Uruguay, with the ex-Liverpool and Barcelona star claiming a second title with Nacional 16 years after his first.

Veteran striker back where it all began

Has another trophy for his collection

About to become a free agent again

WHAT HAPPENED? The 35-year-old frontman returned to his roots in July following his release by La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. His presence, along with four goals, has helped Nacional to a domestic crown, with Suarez reacquainting himself with a piece of silverware that he first collected back in 2006.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A 2-1 victory over Cerrito got Nacional over a title-winning line, but Suarez is set to sever ties with them again in October as he becomes a free agent once more. Club president Jose Fuentes has said: “As soon as the [Uruguay] season is over, Suarez will leave. That is what we agreed at the time. I’m saying this so as to not generate false expectations. He made a huge effort to come here. Suarez will leave.”

WHAT NEXT FOR SUAREZ? The veteran striker will now be without a club when forming part of the Uruguay squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with a proven performer putting himself back in the shop window on a global stage.