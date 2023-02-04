WATCH: Lionel Messi gives PSG lead with beautiful curled goal from outside box vs Toulouse

Lionel Messi put Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 up against Toulouse on Saturday with a stunning curling effort struck from outside the box.

PSG went 1-0 down in 20 minutes

Hakimi equalised before half-time

Messi made it 2-1 with beautiful strike

WHAT HAPPENED? A 20th minute Branco van den Boomen goal had given the away side an unlikely lead, but Achraf Hakimi struck before half time to draw the sides level. Messi then completed the comeback just before the hour mark in sumptuous fashion, flashing a long-range effort out of nowhere into the bottom corner, leaving the flying Maxime Dupe no chance in the Toulouse goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Once again, Messi was on hand to turn the game around when his team needed it most. PSG started Saturday's match knowing a win would see them pull eight points clear of Marseille and, having got off to the worst possible start, eventually secured all three points thanks to a moment of brilliance from the Argentine magician.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? After Saturday's crucial win, Christophe Galtier's side travel to second-placed Marseille on Wednesday in a crunch Ligue 1 matchup.