WATCH: Lionel Messi & Co JEERED after ex-PSG forward Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga puts Rennes 2-0 up at Parc des Princes

Lionel Messi and his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates were subjected to jeers from a disgruntled fan base after falling two goals behind against Rennes.

Ligue 1 giants find the going tough

Supporters not happy

Whistles rain down from the stands

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning Ligue 1 champions found the going tough on home soil against spirited opposition – with Kim Kardashian given little to shout about in the stands. Those around the American socialite made their feelings known after seeing PSG concede either side of half-time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Karl Toko Ekambi opened the scoring for Rennes on the stroke of half-time, with former PSG striker Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga doubling the visitors’ lead three minutes after the break.

WHAT NEXT? There had been suggestions before the game that Messi would be jeered by disgruntled ultras in Paris. While that was not the case before kick-off, it did not take long for the Argentine superstar and those around him to incur the wrath of demanding supporters that expect big things from a star-studded side.