Argentina

WATCH: 'Let someone else speak!' - Keane & Souness in heated clash over Messi penalty on live TV

Ewan Gennery
14:22 GMT+3 22/11/2022
Graeme Souness Roy Keane Lionel Messi
Pundits Roy Keane and Graeme Souness were engaged in a heated debate over the awarding of Lionel Messi's penalty for Argentina vs Saudi Arabia.
  • Argentina awarded penalty after VAR intervention
  • Souness & Keane disagree over decision
  • Pair squabbled on live TV at half-time

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina were awarded a penalty just minutes into their opening World Cup match against Saudi Arabia and Keane and Souness disagreed over it being awarded. The two were engaged in a heated debate, with Souness telling Keane to "let someone else speak," as the pair grew increasingly frustrated with each other.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi tucked away the penalty just eight minutes into Argentina's World Cup opener, a decision that left several England fan's scratching their heads. The incident looked very similar to one yesterday, where Harry Maguire was denied a penalty, leaving many to question the officials behind VAR.

