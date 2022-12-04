WATCH: Kane breaks one England goal record against Senegal & closes in on Rooney

Harry Kane is up and running for England at the 2022 World Cup after scoring against Senegal, while also edging closer to a notable goal record.

Golden Boot winner in 2018

No goals in the group stage

On target against Senegal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Tottenham striker claimed the Golden Boot at the 2018 finals in Russia, but has had to be patient for a first effort at Qatar 2022. Having gone goalless through the group stage, the Three Lions captain opened his account in the last 16 when racing through one-on-one and firing into the back of the net.

"You weren't going to keep him off the scoresheet for long!" 😏



Harry Kane tops off a swift counter-attack to make it 2-0 to England!! 🙌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/3BsIX3m76F — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 4, 2022

Harry Kane finds the back of the net 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q1VilnytwT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 4, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane, whose latest effort put England 2-0 up against Senegal after Jordan Henderson's opener, has pulled one effort clear of Gary Lineker as England’s all-time leading scorer at major tournaments, with the Spurs star having 11 goals to his name.

WHAT NEXT? More history is now in Kane’s sights, with just one more strike required for his country in order to match the 53-goal haul of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.