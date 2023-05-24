WATCH: Julio Enciso STUNS champions Manchester City with wonderstrike to draw Brighton level

Brighton star Julio Enciso scored a spectacular goal from distance to pull his side level against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Enciso scored glorious goal

Levelled for Brighton against Man City

Seagulls aiming for Europa League spot

WHAT HAPPENED? The attacking midfielder received the ball from Levi Colwill in the middle of City's half before sending the ball sailing beyond Stefan Ortega and into the top corner to make it 1-1 in the Premier League clash after Phil Foden had put the visitors ahead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brighton have already secured their place in Europe next season amid an excellent campaign, despite losing coach Graham Potter to Chelsea early on. A point would be enough to ensure they finish sixth in the table and compete in the Europa League next season instead of the Europa Conference League.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRIGHTON? After the midweek encounter, Brighton will finish off the season with a game against Aston Villa, who are seventh in the league.