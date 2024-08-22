How to watch today's Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ajax Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League playoff match between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Ajax, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jagiellonia Bialystok will take on Ajax in the first leg of the Europa League playoffs at the Bialystok Stadium on Thursday.

After their thrilling penalty shootout in the last round, Ajax will be on the road for another difficult task.

Ajax's third-round qualifier against Panathinaikos was decided after 34 penalties in the shootout. Jagiellonia, on the other hand, were eliminated from the Champions League qualifiers by Bodo/Glimt.

How to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ajax online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom No broadcast United States No broadcast Netherlands Ziggo Sport Poland Polsat Sport Portugal Canal 11 Slovakia Arena Sport 2

The Europa League playoff match between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Ajax will not be available to watch and stream online in the UK and the US.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ajax kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm ET / 7.45 pm BST Venue: Bialystok Stadium

The Europa League playoff match between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Ajax will be played at the Bialystok Stadium on Thursday.

It will kick off at 2.45 pm ET / 7.45 pm BST.

Team news & squads

Jagiellonia Bialystok team news

Jesus Imaz has been Jagiellonia's standout performer in European qualifiers, scoring three goals to date.

Although midfielder Damian Wojdakowski is sidelined with a long-term injury, the rest of Jaga's key players are fit and ready to play.

Jagiellonia Bialystok possible XI: Abramowicz; Sacek, Skrzpczak, Dieguez, Moutinho; Marczuk, Nene, Romanczuk, Hansen; Imaz; Pululu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stryjek, Żynel, Abramowicz, Piekutowski Defenders: Stojinović, Haliti, Sáček, Diéguez, Olszewski, Lewicki, Moutinho, Skrzypczak, Lipiński, Krasiewicz Midfielders: Romanczuk, Nené, Kubicki, Villar, Wolski, Listkowski, Nguiamba, Stypułkowski, Pietuszewski Forwards: Diaby-Fadiga, Pululu, Imaz, Churlinov, Rybak

Ajax team news

Brian Brobbey returned to the Ajax lineup last weekend after he recovered from his injury.

Former Arsenal forward Chuba Akpom has been the preferred starter this season and is expected to regain his spot on Thursday.

Ajax possible XI: Pasveer; Rensch, Sutalo, Baas, Hato; Taylor, Henderson, Fitz-Jim; Berghuis, Akpom, Forbs

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gorter, Pasveer, Ramaj Defenders: Rensch, Gaaei, Hato, Wijndal, Kaplan, Baas, Ávila, Šutalo, Rugani Midfielders: Henderson, Taylor, Mannsverk, van den Boomen, Berghuis, Vos, Fitz-Jim, Tahirović, Hlynsson Forwards: Bergwijn, Brobbey, Akpom, Forbs, Rijkhoff, Traoré, van Axel Dongen, Rasmussen, Ünüvar, Godts

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

