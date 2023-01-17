WATCH: Harvey Elliott wonder strike gives Liverpool dream start in Wolves' FA Cup replay

Harvey Elliott gave Liverpool an early lead against Wolves in their FA Cup replay with a stunning strike from distance.

WHAT HAPPENED? On an evening that started with an explicit broadcasting gaffe and a power shortage with floodlights cutting out, Elliott wasted no time in providing a moment of quality and giving Liverpool a crucial early lead in the Midlands. His fantastic strike from outside of the box left Jose Sa with no chance.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Reds were taken to a replay after a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield where Wolves took the lead on the night. And despite having to come from behind to take the tie back to Molineux, they were unfortunate not to have caused an upset inside 90 minutes, when a controversial offside call saw a goal to win them the game ruled out - even Jurgen Klopp admitted he couldn't understand why it was chalked off.

WHAT NEXT? Having been desperately unfortunate in the initial tie, conceding early in the replay was the nightmare start for Wolves. A strong response is now needed to turn the game on its head and find a way through to the fourth round of the storied cup competition. Meanwhile, Liverpool will be hoping to secure a victory that should lift some of the recent gloom from Anfield.