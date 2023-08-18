What a start for Harry Kane! Bayern Munich's marquee signing assists Leroy Sane less than four minutes into Bundesliga debut against Werder Bremen

- Kane assists after just four minutes
- Neat ball feeds Leroy Sane
- Bayern lead 1-0 at Bremen
WHAT HAPPENED? Kane's neat pass split the Werder Bremen defence wide open leaving Sane clean through on goal to finish with the minimum of fuss.Getty Images
Article continues below
THE BIGGER PICTURE: No fixture in Bundesliga history has been played more than Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich so it was an appropriate setting for England's record goalscorer to start writing his own story in Germany.
WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN AND KANE? Bayern lead 1-0 as Kane and company push for a second.
Who is the best signing of this transfer window?
Thanks for voting.
Results will be shared soon.