WATCH: Guardiola reveals simple reason why Man City haven't won Champions League yet

Ewan Gennery|
Manchester CityUEFA Champions LeagueReal MadridGuardiola

Manchester City have only failed to win the Champions League, and Pep Guardiola has revealed the reason they have found it so hard.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish boss has blamed long-time rivals Real Madrid for his team's failure to win the grandest prize in European football.

@viaplaysportdk

Pep Guardiola havde et helt klart svar til vores reporter 😎😎 Se med fra kl. 17.30 på Viaplay og TV3+ #championsleague #fckmci #viaplaydk

♬ original sound - Viaplaysportdk - Viaplaysportdk

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola has come the closest of any City manager to lifting the trophy, reaching the final against Chelsea in 2021 only to be beaten by Thomas Tuchel's side. Last season looked like a golden opportunity to break their duck, but an amazing five minutes from Real Madrid saw City dumped out in the semi-finals.

