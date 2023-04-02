On Saturday evening, during a 2-1 loss to Seattle Sounders, LA Galaxy appealed for a penalty after Nouhou Tolo seemingly handled the ball.

LA Galaxy denied handball penalty

Greg Vanney complains about refereeing consistency

Still winless after 5 games

WHAT HAPPENED? However, it was not given, with coach Vanney left furious. During his post-match press conference, the Galaxy coach criticized the refereeing performances that had befallen them over their last three games, where he felt his side deserved a penalty in each game.

WHAT THEY SAID: “What we deserve, we should get… I’m fighting for my guys,” he exclaimed. You can watch the full rant below.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: LA Galaxy still haven't won a game in the league in 2023 and now sit at the bottom of the league with just three points from five games so far.

WHAT NEXT? Galaxy have not started their season well and things look bleak for Vanney. Time will tell how long the American will be at the helm of the club.