WATCH: Goodbye Jordan Henderson! Liverpool captain spotted filming farewell message at Anfield ahead of Al-Ettifaq move

Peter McVitie
Jordan Henderson's departure from Liverpool looks set to be confirmed imminently after the midfielder was seen filming an apparent farewell message.

  • Henderson set to join Al-Ettifaq
  • Will sign lucrative three-year deal
  • Midfielder made goodbye video at Anfield

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool captain was seen recording a video on the Anfield pitch as he prepares to move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder will join Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool in a deal that will see him earn around £700,000 per week. He has already completed a medical and will sign a three-year contract with the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR HENDERSON? The England international will soon confirm his departure from Liverpool and complete his transfer to the Saudi Pro League side.

