News Matches
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

WATCH: Goal of the tournament contender! Mexico's Chavez bends home glorious free-kick

Mitchell Wilks
23:43 GMT+3 30/11/2022
Chavez Saudi Arabia Mexico
Mexico's Luis Chavez scored his first goal for his country in supreme style, rifling in a free-kick to put his side 2-0 up against Saudi Arabia.
  • Chavez scores outrageous free-kick
  • Mexico's second goal at 2022 World Cup
  • Keeps alive hopes of escaping Group C

WHAT HAPPENED? With his side already a goal to the good but still chasing down Poland above them in Group C, Chavez stepped up and smashed in a spectacular free-kick to put Mexico two goals to the good against Saudi Arabia in the 52nd minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having failed to find their scoring touch and putting their entire World Cup campaign in jeopardy, El Tri might just have found it too late. Regardless, the strike was a fabulous one and a goal that Chavez will never forget.

WHAT NEXT FOR MEXICO? With just how wide open Group C remains, Mexico have an identical record to Poland, meaning they look set to be eliminated from the World Cup on the grounds of fair play as they have amassed more yellow cards.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Kuwait English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Kuwait English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Kuwait English)