WATCH: Georgina Rodriguez's bizarre 'twerking training' as Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend brings in coach to help her

Cristiano Ronaldo is famed for his dedication to training, but it is unlikely that he will be copying partner Georgina Rodriguez’s twerking regime.

Portuguese star & family in Saudi Arabia

Keeping busy on and off the field

Talk of Messi heading to the Middle East

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina-born social media influencer and model has followed her five-time Ballon d’Or-winning beau to Saudi Arabia after seeing Ronaldo link up with Al-Nassr on the most lucrative contract in world football. Life on the field has not played out entirely as planned for the Portuguese superstar, while questions are being asked of whether his family has fully embraced a move to the Middle East. Georgina is looking to keep herself busy, with the 29-year-old indulging in some bizarre twerking routines as part of her personal fitness programme.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reports of cracks in Ronaldo and Georgina’s relationship have been rubbished by those inside the close-knit family camp, with the Portuguese legend making a point of showering his long-term girlfriend with affection in a series of social media posts.

WHAT NEXT? It could be that Ronaldo and Georgina are soon joined in Riyadh by Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, with the Argentine all-time great seeing a switch to Saudi Arabia speculated on as he runs his contract at Paris Saint-Germain down towards free agency.