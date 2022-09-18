WATCH: Gabriel Jesus does Vinicius Jr dance celebration as Arsenal striker supports Brazil team-mate in racism row

- Gunners star on target vs Brentford
- Mimicked celebration of countryman
- Support floods in for Real Madrid forward
WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius Jr. has found himself dragged into a vile racism storm after being told to “stop playing the monkey” by a leading agent in Spain. Support has flooded in for the Champions League winner from all over the world – particularly from fellow countryman – and Jesus made a point of backing his Selecao colleague when finding the target in a Premier League clash with Brentford.
Another headed goal for Arsenal with Jesus nodding past Raya! ⚽— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 18, 2022
The ball from Xhaka was sublime! 👏 pic.twitter.com/9bQTs0vHd1
Do your dance Gabby Jesus! 🕺— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 18, 2022
📺: @USA_Network & @TelemundoSports #MyPLMorning | #BREARS pic.twitter.com/rnGyY9A0k1
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jesus has already passed on words of support to Vinicius on social media and is using a prominent platform in England to help force a message home to those that still need to hear it. After the game Jesus said: "The celebration was for my guy Vinicius Junior. It [racist abuse] needs to stop and it was for him.”
WHAT NEXT FOR JESUS? Arsenal’s South American frontman was in fine form once again during a visit to Brentford, with the Gunners looking to reclaim top spot in the Premier League table.