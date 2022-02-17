Watch: Former Liverpool star Carragher shown how to do the Griddy by ex-England international Scott

Jamie Carragher gave his best effort to do the Griddy as former England defender Alex Scott attempted to show the ex-Liverpool defender how to do the viral dance move.

Carragher and Scott were working as part of CBS Sports' Champions League coverage when RB Salzburg's Chukwubuike Adamu celebrated with the Griddy after scoring against Bayern Munich.

Perplexed by the craze, Carragher asked to be taught how to do the dance by Scott, who did her best to show her fellow pundit the right way to do it.

Watch: Carragher hits the Griddy

The griddy's gone global. 😂@Carra23 trying to hit the griddy with @AlexScott is EVERYTHING. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DCIlTGmq70 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2022

What is the Griddy?

The Griddy dance was originally invented by Louisiana's Allen 'Griddy' Davis, with the move soon going viral due to its use by several NFL players.

Davis' friend Ja'Marr Chase, wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, helped popularize the move, but the Griddy's most famous supporter is Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson, who routinely does the dance after touchdowns.

Article continues below

The dance consists of tapping your heels while throwing up your "Bs" to resemble glasses, all while swinging your arms back and forth and side to side in rhythm.

The Griddy has, predictably, spread to football with Moise Kean and Anthony Elanga among the players to have used it as part of goal celebrations.

Moise Kean scores his first #UCL goal of the season and hit the Griddy 🕺 pic.twitter.com/iQ92WM7ut4 — GOAL (@goal) December 8, 2021

Further reading

